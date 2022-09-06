Watch Now
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

Liz Truss arrives at Conservative Central Office in Westminster after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Liz Truss will become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday Sept. 6. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LONDON — Liz Truss is set to take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis. Her selection was announced Monday after a leadership election by the Conservative Party.

The current foreign secretary beat Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief, in the vote among the party's dues-paying members.

Truss faces immediate pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle the economic crisis walloping the U.K. She said after her election that she would deliver on dealing with not just people's energy bills but also long-term supply issues.

Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as prime minister in a ceremony at the queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

