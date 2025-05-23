'Therapy and medication have saved my life': Primary care doctors help with mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we’re highlighting the vital role primary care physicians play in mental health care. It’s important to understand how accessible support can be for those struggling with mental health challenges.

Ashley Bartley’s mental health journey began when she started teaching in a new town.

"It was my first time living really far away from home. I think that that, with the addition of the extra stress of being a high school teacher... it exasperated the anxiety that I knew was there but never had been officially diagnosed with," Bartley said.

'Therapy and medication have saved my life': primary care doctors there to help with mental health

As stress mounted, Ashley began experiencing panic attacks.

"At first I didn’t know what they were. I was just like, I feel like an elephant is sitting on my chest all the time. I can’t breathe, and I can’t focus. And one of my friends told me, I think you’re having a panic attack, I think you need to go to the doctor," Bartley said.

That’s where her primary care doctor came in.

“She was like alright, let’s get you right. She helped me get started on my initial regimen of medication," Bartley said.

Dr. Lauren Snyder, a family medicine doctor with Corewell Health, explains the importance of primary care in managing mental health.

“A lot of people if they’re not doing well, if they’re feeling more stressed, more anxious, more depressed...they might not know where to turn," Dr. Snyder said.

The path to better mental health through primary care

Dr. Snyder emphasizes that family doctors are often the first point of contact for those seeking help.

“The family doctor is that point person, who can help you figure out what you need. Some people do need to get in with a psychiatrist right away. Some people need to be directed to a therapist. But that is such a difficult and confusing thing to navigate on your own," Snyder said.

Charlotte Best first sought help for her mental health as a pre-teen, with the help of her parents.

“If you are struggling with something. I think the best thing to do is reach out," Best said.

She assures others that the process can be manageable.

"If you talk to your physician and you’re working with your therapist, you can find something that works for you. It doesn’t have to be this crazy burden of appointments and wait lists and all those things," Best said.

The process, for Charlotte, was life-changing.

"I can genuinely say, therapy and medication have saved my life," Best said.

