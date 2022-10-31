Watch Now
Game Three of 2022 World Series postponed due to weather

David J. Phillip/AP
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 7:12 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 19:15:51-04

PHILADELPHIA, PN — Game Three of the 2022 World Series will be happening on Tuesday due to rain.

The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will not be going head-to-head on Monday, as originally scheduled.

A press release from the Major League Baseball explained that "inclement weather" and "the forecast for rainfall" prompted the postponement.

All tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket, and anyone holding a Game Three ticket will still be able to attend Tuesday's game.

The revised 2022 World Series schedule can be viewed here.

