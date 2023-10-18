Fields of Honor, Bud Light to award $3M in scholarships to families of fallen, disabled responders

(WXMI) — Fields of Honor and Bud Light are joining forces to award $3 million in scholarships to families of disabled or fallen first responders.

The initiative is held ahead of National First Responders Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, according to a Bud Light representative.

Apply online before Nov. 26.

The program comes after Folds of Honor delivered a record 8,400 one-year scholarships totaling more than $39 million, Bud Light says.

READ MORE: Meekhof, Smithson lead MSU to strong finish at Folds of Honor Collegiate

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube