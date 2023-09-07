Meekhof, Smithson lead MSU to strong finish at Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Michigan State men's golf team had the lead entering day three of the Folds of Honor Collegiate, but Notre Dame made a late charge to take the title.

Meekhof, Smithson lead Michigan State to second place finish at Folds of Honor Collegiate

The Spartans finish second as a team lead by August Meekhof (Allendale High School) who tied for sixth individually, and Bradley Smithson (Forest Hills Eastern High School) who tied for 12th.

"Sleeping on the lead isn't easy as a team, but I think we were all very confident and hopefully, or we felt good about where we were," Smithson said. After yesterday (Tuesday), I think everyone was playing pretty well and everyone was in high spirits. I would say we were all pretty confident going into today."

The five Fighting Irish golfers played the par five 18th hole at four under par on Wednesday while MSU's five played it at even par.

A second place finish is something for this team to build on.

"Our team is probably the best we've ever had," Meekhof said. "We lost Troy (Taylor) last year and we got Lorenzo (Pinili) coming in, I feel like we had a lot more experience last year and I feel like we're just more ready this year than last year."

Grand Valley State, the only division II school in the field, finished 14th led by Nick Krueger's (Spring Lake High School) even par 71 on Wednesday.