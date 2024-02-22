Watch Now
News

Actions

FDA corrects January recall notice

Golden Owl dried mango recall.jpg
U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Golden Owl dried mango recall.jpg
Posted at 9:37 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 09:37:33-05

The FDA is correcting a recall notice issued on January 29, regarding Golden Owl Dried Mango being pulled from shelves due to undeclared sulfites.

According to the agency, the company notified them that the wrong package size was noted. The correction was posted to the FDA website on February 16, and sent to news outlets by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development Thursday morning.

The correct product recalled is packaged in the 7oz (200kg) clear plastic containers with UPC 816710-024461 on the left side of the container.

Golden Owl dried mango recall.jpg

The product is manufactured by Truong Giang Distributor Corp. You can contact them at 215-456-1883 with questions.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book