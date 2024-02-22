FDA corrects January recall notice

The FDA is correcting a recall notice issued on January 29, regarding Golden Owl Dried Mango being pulled from shelves due to undeclared sulfites.

According to the agency, the company notified them that the wrong package size was noted. The correction was posted to the FDA website on February 16, and sent to news outlets by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development Thursday morning.

The correct product recalled is packaged in the 7oz (200kg) clear plastic containers with UPC 816710-024461 on the left side of the container.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The product is manufactured by Truong Giang Distributor Corp. You can contact them at 215-456-1883 with questions.