PHILADELPHIA — Truong Giang Distributor Corp has recalled its Golden Owl Dried Mango for undeclared sulfites, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were shipped nationwide in clear 7 oz plastic containers. They bear the UPC code “816710-024461.”

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers are advised to return the affected products in exchange for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer by calling 215-456-1883.

