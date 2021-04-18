Watch
Family confirms death of child after hit-and-run

Posted at 7:18 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 19:18:23-04

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Landen, 13, has passed away after a hit-and-run according to his family.

Landen was riding bikes with two other kids before being hit by a car that fled the scene. He was previously hospitalized with severe brain injury before he passed.

Landen's 6-year-old brother who was also involved in the accident, is at home recovering from leg surgery according to the family.

Those interested can support Landen’s family by visiting their GoFundMe.

