MSP investigates incident that sent two children to a hospital

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The hit-and-run occurred near Ralston and Arney roads at 3:50 p.m. sending two children to the hospital with one being airlifted due to serious injuries according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP reports the car in question is Silver Chevy Equinox missing a right headlight, the passenger-side mirror, and has damage to the grill and bumper.

The car was occupied by one person whose identity is currently unavailable. MSP’s investigation is ongoing with help from Branch County.