Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot

TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday.

The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led to the following quote:

“For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage and holding it for ransom.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to Dixon’s comment on Twitter.

This statement is repugnant. @GovWhitmer is the victim of a very serious plot to kidnap and assassinate her. Anyone who would make light of such an effort is not fit to hold public office at any level. https://t.co/CUSCbWBMsE — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) September 23, 2022

Governor Whitmer's campaign released the following statement in response to Dixon's remarks:

“Threats of violence and dangerous rhetoric undermine our democracy and discourage good people on both sides of the aisle at every level from entering public service. Governor Whitmer has faced serious threats to her safety and her life, and she is grateful to the law enforcement and prosecutors for their tireless work. Threats of violence – whether to Governor Whitmer or to candidates and elected officials on the other side of the aisle – are no laughing matter, and the fact that Tudor Dixon thinks it’s a joke shows that she is absolutely unfit to serve in public office.”

Dixon held a rally in Muskegon later that afternoon.

SEE MORE: Tudor Dixon and Trump Jr. hold campaign rally in Muskegon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube