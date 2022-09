MUSKEGON, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is holding a campaign rally in Muskegon Friday.

The Republican candidate for governor will be joined by Donald Trump Jr. at Barclay Place Event Center.

Watch the rally here at 4 p.m.:

READ MORE: Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan

READ MORE: Governor Whitmer, Tudor Dixon accept FOX 17's invitation to participate in debate ahead of Nov. election

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube