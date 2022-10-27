SpartanNash responds to claims CEO urged employees to vote no on Prop 3

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — SpartanNash responded to claims that its CEO instructed its workers to vote no on Proposal 3 this Election Day in an email sent to the company.

If passed, Proposal 3 would grant individual reproductive rights and prevent a 1931 ban on abortion from going into effect in Michigan.

This Reddit post, uploaded Wednesday evening, gained traction after users suggested CEO Tony Sarsam encouraged all SpartanNash employees to vote in opposition to Prop 3 in a company-wide email.

FOX 17 reached out to SpartanNash for clarification. The company responded by issuing the following statement:

"The email urges Associates to exercise their privilege to vote and to prepare by learning in advance what’s on the ballot. The message encourages careful review of all proposal language but does not direct anyone to vote in a specific way. Our CEO reveres the democratic process and appreciates every citizen’s right to make their own decisions on Election Day."

