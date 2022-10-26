Watch Now
LIVE AT 11: State election officials clarify laws and procedures ahead of Election Day

wxyz.com
Voting Booths
Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 26, 2022
(WXMI) — State election officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to explain election processes and clear the air of misconceptions ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8.

The briefing will be held virtually over Zoom.

Watch the news conference here at 11 a.m.:

Those in attendance include former Michigan Elections Director Chris Thomas, Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck, Chair of the State Board of Canvassers Tony Daunt, and Vice Chair of the State Board of Canvassers Mary Ellen Gurewitz.

Election officials are expected to go over how ballots are verified and counted, as well as explain the processes behind canvassing and certifying elections.

