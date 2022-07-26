Meet GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Once an unknown contender in a crowded race, Ryan Kelley has had a rapid and unlikely rise to the top of the polls. Admittedly, there’s nothing traditional about the way the Allendale real estate broker has campaigned – he’ll be the first to tell you that.

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve done that have been somewhat, if you’ll call it, unconventional,” said Kelley, “not the way that it’s supposed to go.”

For starters, Kelley is running the race while simultaneously fighting four misdemeanor charges tied to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Among others, Kelley faces charges for knowingly entering and engaging in disorderly conduct in restricted buildings or grounds and engaging in an act of physical violence against a person or property. But since his arrest on June 9, his poll numbers have skyrocketed.

One-on-one with GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley

“People see me as a fighter, people see me as somebody that stands for what I believe in,” he said of the charges. “Did I go inside the Capitol building that day? No, I did not. Did I fight with police officers that day? No, I did not. I was there exercising my first amendment, bringing grievances to the government.”

Kelley, who was born in West Virginia and moved with his family to Michigan at the age of 5, says the race for Michigan governor is deeply personal for him.

“I’m not a carpet bagger, I didn’t move from somewhere else, I wasn’t transplanted from somewhere different,” he said. “This is my home, this is where I’ve lived most of my life.”

A product of the Jenison Public School system, Kelley and his wife now homeschool their six children. He said his top issue is education, which he sees through the lens of alternative learning. After a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing state dollars to be put towards private and religious education, Kelley wants to open the door in Michigan for taxpayer dollars to fund those types of learning.

“I do want to see the money follow the student,” he said. “We’ve seen that right now, with the homeschool laws, the government is very non-evasive, which is the way it should be. So I would not sign any type of legislation that would change the government involvement in private or homeschooling.”

