ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was arrested by the FBI at his home in West Michigan on Thursday morning on charges related to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI also conducted a search warrant at the home, an FBI spokesperson confirmed.

He was arrested on the following charges:



Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Knowningly engage in any act of physical violence against person or property in any restricted building or grounds

Willfully injure or commit any depredation against any property of the United States.

Video captured by a neighbor shows the FBI raiding Kelley’s home in Allendale.

WATCH: Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested by FBI

Kelley attended the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, and last year he told MLive he was there but did not go through barricades and left when things started getting crazy.

Official documents state the FBI started receiving tips that Kelley was at the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021.

“At approximately 1:30 p.m. on January 6, 2021, a video of the event that was posted online displays an individual wearing the aviator sunglasses and backward black baseball cap at about the 7 minute, 9-second mark. This indicates that KELLEY gathered near the entrance to the North Western scaffolding on the Western side of the U.S. Capitol. The individual with the sunglasses and baseball cap is pictured below,” documents state.

The FBI used photos and videos from the Jan. 6 insurrection to track Kelley’s actions that day. The FBI says Kelley used his phone to film the crowd assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol police officers.

"After causing the U.S. Capitol Police officers to retreat, the crowd climbed the stairs towards the entrance to the interior of the U.S. Capitol. At approximately 1:51 p.m., KELLEY moved towards the side of the nearby stairs and began to climb onto an architectural feature next to those stairs. In this publicly available news media image, KELLEY can be seen through the scaffolding on the stairs. Other members of the crowd are also identifiable," the documents read.

According to the documents, Kelley is then spotted climbing onto an architectural feature next to the North West stairs and indicating to the crowd behind him that he should move forward.

Kelley can also be seen "using his hands to support another rioter who is pulling the metal barricade onto the scaffolding.

Kelley recently skipped a Republican debate at the Mackinac Policy Conference over vaccine and testing requirements.

Kelley is a real estate broker who gained prominence in Republican circles during the COVID-19 pandemic for organizing a protest at the Michigan Capitol over the lockdowns.

Kelley is one of five Republicans left in the field after five other candidates were left off the August primary ballot due to invalid signatures.

Read the official complaint against Kelley below:

Kelley Ryan - Complaint by WXMI on Scribd

Read the official Statement of Fact below:

*WXYZ contributed to this report.