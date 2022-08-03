LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results

Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election.

All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race between Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke, Garrett Soldano, and Ralph Rebandt. Whoever comes out on top will face sitting Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election.

As of 8:40 p.m., with just 4% of precincts reporting, Tudor Dixon is in the lead.

GOP Race for Governor

One thing that separates the five candidates is an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. That endorsement came just days before the election and went to Tudor Dixon.

Tudor Dixon waits for primary election night results at Grand Rapids watch party

Dixon, the only woman candidate on the GOP primary ticket, is a former steel industry executive, conservative media host and horror movie actress. Education is Dixon’s top issue. She’s staunchly against the teaching of Critical Race Theory and gender studies and wants more parental choice in curriculum. On day one, Dixon said she’d sign stalled legislation granting parents more say over what their kids learn.

Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker from Allendale, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor charges after authorities said he rallied Trump’s supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Ryan Kelley waits for primary election night results at private watch party

Kevin Rinke is the CEO of a cluster of car dealerships. Rinke pegs education and business expansion as his top priorities. He wants more parental input in the classroom, plans to ban critical race theory and gender studies and wants to see all Michigan public schools at a 95% literacy level by the time he hypothetically leaves office.

Kevin Rinke waits for primary election night results at Oakland County watch party

Political outsider Garrett Soldano is a chiropractor by trade. Soldano says education and nuclear energy are his two top issues. In addition to banning Critical Race Theory and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion positions in public schools, Soldano says he also wants more parental involvement in school decisions.

Garrett Soldano waits for primary election night results at Kalamazoo watch party

“That’s what we need now is unity. We need unity, we need conversation from a variety of different people and backgrounds and experiences, to not only move this state forward but also our country. And I’m the candidate to get it done,” said GOP gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano Tuesday night as he waits for results to be tallied.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano speaks after polls close

Ralph Rebandt is a longtime pastor in Oakland County. Rebandt wants to make Michigan an open records state. Currently, Michigan is one of only two states, along with Massachusetts, that shields the legislature and governor from Freedom of Information Act requests.

Ralph Rebandt waits for primary election night results at watch party

GOP Third Congressional District Race

One of the nation's most closely watched primary races is in West Michigan in the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District. Republican incumbent Peter Meijer faces off against Trump-endorsed challenger John Gibbs.

Peter Meijer waits for primary election night results at Grand Rapids watch party

Due to the redrawing of the districts, people may be voting in a different district this year. This especially holds true for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District which used to cover most of Kent County along with Ionia, Barry and Calhoun counties. The redrawn district still represents most of Kent County, but now also goes west, all the way to the lakeshore with parts of Muskegon and Ottawa counties, completely changing the makeup of the district.

John Gibbs waits for primary election night results

GOP Second Congressional District Race

The 2nd Congressional District covers a number of West Michigan counties including Newaygo, Mecosta, Montcalm and sections of both Kent and Muskegon.

Moolenaar faces Norton in 2nd Congressional District Primary Race

The two Republicans in the running in the primary are John Moolenaar and Tom Norton.

The winner of this would be going on to face off against Democrat Jerry Hilliard in November.

Kent County Senior Citizen Services Millage

Voters in Kent County will decide whether to renew its senior citizen services millage.

The senior citizen services millage was first approved back in 1998.

If approved this time around, the millage would be renewed for eight years.

The millage rate is the same as in years past set at .50 mills.

That comes out to an extra $8.40 per month for the average homeowner.

The millage provides additional services for residents 60 and older.

Kent County Veterans Millage

Kent County voters will also decide whether to renew its veterans millage.

It was first approved in 2014 and voters are once again being asked to sign off on another eight years.

The millage rate is the same as before at .05 mills.

That's about $5 per year for the average homeowner.

The millage helps with veteran outreach and emergency services, along with housing, mental health treatment, and much more.

Holland Broadband Proposal

In Holland, voters are weighing in on a proposed tax increase that would build new high-speed internet infrastructure in the city.

Officials say the pandemic highlighted the need for this service with more people working from home. Opponents argue, while the idea is good in theory, it's going to cause problems down the road.

Muskegon County Central Dispatch Millage Renewal

A millage renewal is on the table in Muskegon County to support the 911 dispatch center.

Leaders say they're overextended with just 11 people and hoping to train new staff every day.

Nearly half of the staffing budget comes from this millage.

Muskegon Dispatch campaigning for millage renewal

The renewal request is .3 mill, which is about $30 per year for the average homeowner.

Dispatchers say that money goes a long way to ensure someone can answer when you call.

Follow FOX 17 on-air and online to get the latest election results.

