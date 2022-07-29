GOP Candidate Profile: Ralph Rebandt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ralph Rebandt, a longtime pastor in Oakland County, leaves no question as to where his priorities would lie if elected governor.

“There are three things that I want to do,” said Rebandt. “One is bring Judeo-Christian values back into our culture, two is bring Judeo-Christian values back into our culture and three is bring Judeo-Christian values back into our culture.”

Rebandt, who founded Oakland Community Church with his wife 35 years ago, says what sets him apart from the other four candidates vying for the party’s nomination is his staunch commitment to bring religious values back into society.

“I’m convinced that God will change our culture and change our state and make it a lighthouse for the nation,” he said. “People are trying to solve our problems without God in the equation and so I’m running on bringing God back into culture because I’ve seen God change lives.”

Besides a few years spent in Pennsylvania for his schooling, Rebandt has been a resident of the metro-Detroit area his entire life. He currently serves on several local community boards including SAFE (Suicide Awareness for Everyone), the local Citizens Crime Prevention Advisory Board and is also a police chaplain.

Besides his approach to governing through religion, Rebandt also wants to make Michigan an open records state. Currently, Michigan is one of only two states, along with Massachusetts, that shields the legislature and governor from Freedom of Information Act requests.

“We need truth, transparency and accountability, something that we haven’t had in Michigan through Whitmer’s administration or in any over the last 40 years,” said Rebandt. “I want to make Michigan an open records state so that every governor subsequent to me will also be required to tell the truth and be transparent.”

The Michigan primary election is on August 2. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To find your polling place or get other voter information, click here.

