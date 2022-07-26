GOP Candidate Profile: Garrett Soldano, a grassroots political outsider

MATTAWAN, Mich. — In the deepest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett Soldano hopped on Facebook and started a group railing against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s mask mandates and quarantine orders.

Three days after he started it, the group had garnered around 300,000 followers and almost overnight, Soldano became the face of a campaign that would eventually help overturn a pandemic-related law that had been in place since 1945.

“This all started with a Facebook video,” said Soldano, sitting down with FOX17 at his Mattawan home. “A 5-minute little Facebook video.”

In what would be an accidental foray into politics, after the Facebook page was shut down, Soldano would found the group ‘Stand Up Michigan’ and the they would go on to play a key role in reversing a decades-old rule that allowed the governor to issue pandemic orders free of legislative input. Soldano said it was a tipping point in his decision to run.

“The reason we got involved in this is because none of our elected officials, nobody in a position of authority or power, was standing up for our constitutional freedoms and sacred values and citizen’s rights,” said Soldano. “I’m 1-0 against Governor Whitmer. I was the one who spearheaded that campaign and took away the very law that she was utilizing. I plan on being 2-0 in November.”

Soldano, who lives in Mattawan with his wife and two children, is a chiropractor by trade. The son of a school bus driver and Army veteran, he would captain the football team at Western Michigan University and go on to author a parenting book and engage in motivational speaking.

In what’s already been a winding race to the GOP gubernatorial nomination, Soldano find himself in a field of political outsiders like himself.

“I think it’s great because that’s what we need is new blood,” he said. “I think not only Michiganders, but Americans period are sick of the same sunshine and rainbows dance that people are doing, we’re done with the career politicians.”

In fundraising, Soldano says he’s distanced himself as much as possible from anything seemingly “establishment” including Super PACs, lobbyists and special interests.

“We have been basically bought and paid for by the Michigan people,” Soldano said. “Over $2 million we have raised. 96% of that comes from under the amount of $200. And what does that tell you? That’s grassroots. Those are people.”

Soldano says education and nuclear energy are his two top issues. In addition to banning Critical Race Theory and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion positions in public schools, Soldano says he also wants more parental involvement in school decisions, something he pressed frequently while leading Stand Up Michigan.

As for energy, Soldano envisions more nuclear capabilities for the state.

“The biggest thing that I would like to see, so we really lay down the foundation and the groundwork for what can happen here in the future, is start investing into long-term energy dense solutions and that’s gas and that nuclear,” he said. “And if we can start investing into our nuclear fleet, that’ll let me know that Michigan is primed and ready to lead what’s going to happen when we plug in our automobile fleet in 2030 and 2050.”

While he admits he’d gladly welcome the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, Soldano last week implored Trump to stay out of the race until voters had their say in the August 2nd primary election.

He sees himself as a candidate molded by people, and he’d like the people to make the primary decision free of influence from outside politicians.

“It’s time for ordinary people to do extraordinary things,” said Soldano.

The Michigan primary election is on August 2nd. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To find your polling place or get other voter information, click here.