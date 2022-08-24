Governor Whitmer accepts FOX 17's invitation to participate in debate ahead of Nov. election

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has accepted an invitation from FOX 17 and our sister stations in Lansing and Detroit to participate in a televised debate ahead of the general election in November.

Whitmer accepted the invitation from Michigan Scripps stations FOX 17, WXYZ and WSYM to participate in a debate in metro Detroit on October 25, 2022. The debate is expected to air statewide.

“Governor Whitmer looks forward to continuing Michigan's gubernatorial general election tradition and ensuring voters across the state have the opportunity to see the clear contrast between candidates,” said Whitmer for Governor communications director Maeve Coyle. “While Tudor Dixon champions a dangerous, special interest-backed agenda that would ban abortion and throw nurses and doctors in prison, dismantle public education, and slash funding for infrastructure and law enforcement, Governor Whitmer has worked to bring people together to cut costs for hardworking families, protect the right to choose, strengthen public education, and fix the damn roads.”

Whitmer also announced she accepted another invitation for a debate on October 13.

GOP candidate Tudor Dixon has not yet responded to FOX 17’s invitation to participate in the debate.

Dixon did participate in a debate for the August primary gubernatorial debate hosted by FOX 17 and our E.W. Scripps Company partners WXYZ and WSYM on July 20.

When asked about reducing the number of children waiting for adoption in Michigan during that debate, Dixon said, “Well, I hope you’ll ask Gretchen Whitmer the same question because she just vetoed quite a lot of funding for adoption in the latest budget. So, she vetoed grants for adoptive parents that would help us to reduce that number of 3,000 kids. That would help families find the child that they are looking for and children find their forever home, but Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t want that. She also vetoed safe homes for pregnant women, so even pregnant women who are scared and may be looking for that answer, she vetoed that. So, we should ask her what she thinks about where these children end up.”

