WATCH LIVE at 7: Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon face off in final debate

OAKLAND UNIVERSITY, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon are facing off in the final debate before the 2022 November election on Monday night.

Whitmer was first elected in 2018 after previously serving as a state senator and state representative.

Dixon, who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump ahead of the primary election in August, is a former steel industry executive, conservative media talk show host and horror movie actress.

During their first face-to-face debate, the two candidates attacked each other for being “too extreme” on issues such as abortion, gun laws and the coronavirus pandemic.

The two are closer in the polls than they ever have been with Dixon gaining ground over the last several months.

The Democratic governor supports Proposal 2, saying it's another step to secure, protect and expand access to the ballot.

She supports Proposal 3, the abortion referendum which, if passed, would enshrine abortion rights into the Michigan constitution.

She believes the governor has a role to play in the abortion battle and points to her lawsuit filed that prohibited the 1931 abortion ban in Michigan when Roe v. Wade was struck down. She says while she would support the vote if it was shot down, that she would still fight to make sure young women and girls have the same rights she has had.

Dixon opposes abortion in all circumstances except in cases where the life of the mother is in danger. Her focus on education is primarily cultural, saying she wants to remove the "woke agenda” of sex and theory teachings in school. Some of her other agenda items include reducing regulation on businesses and keeping the Line 5 pipeline open, which Whitmer has fought to shut down.

The debate is being moderated by FOX 17’s Doug Reardon, WXYZ’s Chuck Stokes and WSYM’s Elle Meyers.

To be eligible for the debate, gubernatorial candidates had to be polling at 5% or higher when invitations were extended. Whitmer and Dixon met those terms.

Voters will head to the polls to vote in the general election on November 8.

You can watch the final debate at 7 p.m. on FOX 17. Starting at 7 p.m., we’ll be providing live updates you can follow along with below.

