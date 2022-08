DETROIT — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a news conference a day before the Aug. 2 primary election.

Benson’s office says she will discuss what Michiganders can expect from Election Day and beyond.

Watch the news conference from Detroit here at 11 a.m.:

ELECTION 2022: What to know before you vote in Michigan's primary election on August 2

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube