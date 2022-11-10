Grand Rapids voters elect 3 new city commissioners, 2 candidates defeat incumbents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids will welcome some new members to the highest seat of local government in Michigan’s second largest city after voters selected three new commissioner-elects.

Drew Robbins beat incumbent Kurt Reppart in the race for First Ward Commissioner in November’s midterm election, and Lisa Knight beat incumbent Joe Jones in the race for Second Ward Commissioner.

Kelsey Perdue will fill an open seat, vacated by term-limited Commissioner Senita Linear, after defeating opponent Kenneth Wayne Hoskins.

Grand Rapids' voting precincts by ward:

Robbins won his election and became commissioner-elect in the First Ward by 352 votes, receiving 8,042 votes to incumbent Kurt Reppart’s 7,690 votes.

Unofficial results estimate just under a 48% voter turnout for the First Ward.

Robbins won over Reppart in precincts 19, 20 and 22, which had some of the highest voter turnout.

Voter turnout was significantly higher in Grand Rapids’ Second Ward, with a little more than 58%.

Commissioner-elect Knight beat her incumbent opponent, Joe Jones, by a wide margin.

Jones received 6,893 votes. Knight received 12,935 votes. Knight also got the majority vote in every single precinct of the ward in their election.

Voter turnout in Grand Rapids’ Third Ward was slightly more than 50%.

Commissioner-elect Kelsey Perdue won with 10,209 votes. Her opponent, Wayne Hoskins, received 8,162.

Wayne Hoskins succeeded in receiving more votes then Perdue in some of the most densely populated precincts of the Third Ward: 64 and 65.

However, precincts 64 and 65 received the lowest percentage of voter turnout in the Third Ward, despite having some of the most registered voters. Voter turnout was roughly 30% at precincts 64 and 65.