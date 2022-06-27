GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17, along with their E.W. Scripps Company partners WXYZ and WSYM, will host a debate for the Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates ahead of the 2022 August Primary.

The debate will take place on July 20 at 7 p.m. in Detroit and feature the five GOP gubernatorial candidates running in the August Primary.

FOX 17’s Doug Reardon will moderate along with Chuck Stokes from WXYZ and Elle Meyers from WSYM, and the debate will air on all three stations.

“We’re proud to be working with Scripps, and well-known reporters and debate moderators Chuck Stokes, Doug Reardon, and Elle Meyers, to bring the candidates' visions into the homes of all Michiganders," said Ambassador Ron Weiser, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. “It's important that voters are able to hear what each candidate has to offer, as well as how they will turn our state right side up after four years of turmoil, and we are looking forward to providing another opportunity for people to tune in to change as they will decide who they want to carry the Republican banner into November as we work to defeat Gretchen Whitmer.”

You can watch the debate live on July 20 on FOX 17, our website, apps and Facebook page.

