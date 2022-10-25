GET TO KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: Jerry Hilliard

Michigan's Congressional Districts were recently redrawn, as they usually are every 10 years to reflect population changes. With those changes come some interesting races for the U.S. House in the midterm elections, including the race to represent Michigan's 2nd Congressional District. Morning anchor Ruta Ulcinaite sat down with Democratic candidate Jerry Hilliard who is running in the district.

Hilliard is a lifelong Michigander, looking to win the ticket to represent the 2nd district. He's run against incumbent Republican John Moolenaar for Michigan's old 4th Congressional District both in 2018 and 2020. However, with the redrawing of the districts, Hilliard says he's ready for a whole new bracket of voters.

FOX 17 Democrat Jerry Hilliard says he's excited for the opportunity to run in Michigan's new 2nd Congressional District

“I grew up in a rural area, I know what it's like to grow up in a small town that doesn't have a lot of jobs, a lot of opportunities," he said. "I feel like I can connect with the people that live in in our district now. I think that's a big advantage to me over my opponent who hasn't lived in our new district."

The 2nd Congressional District covers rural West Michigan and goes all the way to the lakeshore, a relatively red district that Hilliard believes is ready for change.

FOX 17 Michigan's New 2nd Congressional District

"I like a challenge," he said. "We needed somebody to run that's going to really work hard like I have."

The issues he says matter most to him include the high cost of living and inflation. As an economist, he says it's important to understand just why the price of everything, including gas, is up.

"It's nothing that's happened here in the United States," Hilliard explains. "Gas prices are up all over the world. It all depends on whether OPEC decides to produce or to hold back production."

Another topic of importance for the candidate? The overturning of Roe vs. Wade and reproductive rights for women.

"What greater right could you have than what is going on in your own body," Hilliard asked. "Democrats feel that the Republican Supreme Court is ruling as a ruler rather than as a public servant.”

Hilliard attended Central Michigan University and the University of Michigan-Flint, worked in business and is also a former educator, who believes strongly in supporting Michigan educators.

"We need to put more funding into education, we need to find a better way to do it," he said.

He says he wants to represent Michigan's 2nd Congressional District to better the local community.

"We need to help small businesses more and cut back on what we're giving to big businesses," Hilliard said.

He says he's ready to get the economy back to where it needs to be, support Michigan farmers and the rights of all Michiganders.

"I hope people will vote for me, I'm going to work really hard," Hilliard added.

