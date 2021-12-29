Here’s how the new U.S. House map shakes things up in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s redistricting commission approved a new congressional map Tuesday that will shake up the political landscape in West Michigan.

The new, 13 district U.S. House map will be in place for the next decade and in 2022 at least, it pits incumbents against each other.

WXMI

Starting with the new MI-04 district, which will include both Zeeland and St. Joseph, the hometowns of GOP Reps. Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton respectively.

We reached out to both offices for comment and haven’t heard back. The district still favors Republicans.

The new MI-02 district is wide ranging and includes parts of Barry, Kent and Ionia counties all the way up through Manistee. There are no incumbents currently living in the district, but GOP Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Midland) has announced he is running for reelection in it.

Moving to MI-03, which is centered around Grand Rapids and will keep the number three, but lose Battle Creek and Ionia and gain Muskegon and parts of the lakeshore.

The change brings more Democratic voters to a historically red district, the data is shows the general election will likely be a toss-up.

Incumbent Congressman Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids) joined FOX 17 in studio Tuesday to announce he’s running for reelection in the district.

“Grand Rapids is home. That’s where I was born, where I went to kindergarten, elementary, middle, high school, that’s where my wife and I live,” said Meijer.

“This district mirrors a lot of the prior district, in terms of having an emphasis on the Grand River watershed, the city of Grand rapids, being the largest population center, but it does bring ini some lakeshore communities as well and these are a fantastic fit for a lot of the work we’ve been doing in congress, especially around conservation and clean water,” Meijer added.

As far as the maps go, they are finalized but that doesn’t mean this process is over. There could be litigation in the coming weeks, FOX 17 will keep you updated if that's the case.