FOX 17, Michigan Scripps stations to host debate between Whitmer, Dixon on Oct. 25

FOX 17
Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 04, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon have accepted an invitation from FOX 17 and our sister stations in Lansing and Detroit to participate in a live televised debate in October ahead of the general election in November.

Whitmer and Dixon accepted the invitation from Michigan Scripps stations FOX 17, WXYZ and WSYM to participate in a debate at Oakland University in Rochester. The debate is expected to air statewide.

Both campaigns have agreed to a debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The debate will be televised live for one hour and will air commercial-free.

“The gubernatorial debate is a very important service we’re able to provide to our viewers,” says FOX 17 General Manager Kim Krause. “The gubernatorial candidates will have a chance to explain and debate their position on issues and outline their vision for the future of our state. We look forward to broadcasting and streaming the debate in this very important election year."

The debate will be moderated by FOX 17’s Doug Reardon, WXYZ’s Chuck Stokes and WSYM’s Elle Meyers.

Dixon participated in a debate for the August primary gubernatorial debate hosted by FOX 17 and our E.W. Scripps Company partners WXYZ and WSYM on July 20.

WATCH: FOX 17, Scripps stations host GOP gubernatorial debate

Watch the full GOP gubernatorial debate hosted by FOX 17

This year's general election falls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

