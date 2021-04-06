Diaper Ministry helping in a tough year for so many

ALLENDALE, Mich. —

Diaper Ministry of Allendale is serving between 60 and 80 kids per month with free diapers through a combination of expanding its service and the tough economy on so many families. The ministry is located inside Valley Church at 5980 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale, and twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month, gives out free diapers and often baby wipes to all families in need, no questions asked, between 10-11am.

“It started off as really small, only one or two people coming in and they had to be on a list and jump through hoops and if they didn’t attend certain parenting classes or something they couldn’t come. So we decided we were going to have to find a way to expand to connect with more people in the community, so we made it open to the community. We made it so that anybody could come that needed any help with diapers at all and that helped a lot,” explained Krystal Young, the lead administrator coordinator of Diaper Ministry.

Young says on average each family receives 36 diapers per child in each family on each visit. “We wanted to make it, just a place where it’s non-judgmental, where they don’t have to worry about being judged if they do need help. There is assistance for things like food and medical has assistance but there is no assistance for diapers unless there is somebody that takes an interest in it in wanting to help out.”

The next Diaper Ministry is set for Saturday, April 10, from 10-11am. If you have questions or are interested in donating, go to their website.

