Police: Man wanted for Benton Harbor shooting turns himself in

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man Benton Harbor police believe is connected to a fatal shooting has turned himself in.

Daniel K. Autrey had a multiple-count warrant for his arrest in connection with the killing of a customer inside a Sunny Spot.

He turned himself in to the Berrien County Jail, where he was taken into custody without incident, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

He faces charges of Open Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, and Felony Firearm.

Law enforcement found a 27-year-old Black man on Aug. 8 lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

