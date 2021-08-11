Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Man wanted for Benton Harbor shooting turns himself in

items.[0].image.alt
DANIEL K. AUTREY
Autry Mug.jpg
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 09:46:55-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man Benton Harbor police believe is connected to a fatal shooting has turned himself in.

Daniel K. Autrey had a multiple-count warrant for his arrest in connection with the killing of a customer inside a Sunny Spot.

He turned himself in to the Berrien County Jail, where he was taken into custody without incident, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

He faces charges of Open Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, and Felony Firearm.

Law enforcement found a 27-year-old Black man on Aug. 8 lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Benton Harbor police search for man charged with murder

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time