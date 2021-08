BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BDPS) is looking for a man suspected of murdering a customer inside of a Sunny Spot.

On Aug. 8, 2021 authorities found a black male, 27, lying on the floor of a gunshot wound at 895 Pipestone.

Investigating officers are looking for a Daniel K. Autrey born on June 6, 1997 in relation to the murder.

The name of the shot man is being held for the sake of his family at this time and will be released on a later date.