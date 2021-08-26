Watch

Whitehall District Schools to require masks indoors starting next week

the_burtons/Getty Images
Posted at 7:55 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:55:42-04

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Whitehall District Schools will require masks indoors starting Monday, Aug. 30, according to a letter to families by Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell.

We’re told the decision was made following a high rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the county for the past week.

Furthermore, McDowell advises using a cloth mask as a means to apply extra protection.

“If it prevents the hospitalization of just one student in our community, it is worth it,” McDowell says. “Lowering the overall risk of students getting the coronavirus is the best way to keep our students in school, active, and learning.“

Read the full letter here:

