Whitehall District Schools to require masks indoors starting next week

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Whitehall District Schools will require masks indoors starting Monday, Aug. 30, according to a letter to families by Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell.

We’re told the decision was made following a high rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the county for the past week.

Furthermore, McDowell advises using a cloth mask as a means to apply extra protection.

“If it prevents the hospitalization of just one student in our community, it is worth it,” McDowell says. “Lowering the overall risk of students getting the coronavirus is the best way to keep our students in school, active, and learning.“

Read the full letter here:

Mask Update Ltr 8-26 by WXMI on Scribd

RELATED: Kent, Ottawa county health departments issue order requiring masks for pre-K-6 students

RELATED: Muskegon Public Schools will require masks indoors

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube