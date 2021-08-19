Muskegon Public Schools will require masks indoors

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors this fall.

The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Muskegon Public Schools stated that since classes will be in-person, there are COVID-19 procedures that will need to be followed to help keep everyone healthy and safe.

In addition to requiring masks indoors, the district will have air purifiers in each classroom area.

The district says they will also allow regular handwashing and sanitizing throughout the day.

Muskegon Public Schools will also practice three feet of social distancing whenever possible.

Muskegon Public Schools will return to in-person instruction on Thursday, Aug. 26.

