Watch live: White House COVID-19 Response Team to host 11 a.m. briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials will host a press briefing at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the coronavirus response effort.

Press briefing participants include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical Advisor to the President; Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response; and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The briefing comes one day after President Joe Biden outlined the next stage of the U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan. The plan prioritizes walk-in appointments at local pharmacies and pop-up clinics to make vaccinations easier for those who have not yet gotten the shot.

Biden announced a new goal for his vaccination effort on Tuesday. His goal is now to have 70% of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot and to have 160 million adults to be fully vaccinated by July 4.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday.


