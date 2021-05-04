Biden administration to redistribute unordered COVID-19 shots, shifting to areas with greater demand

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is telling states they will begin changing how COVID-19 vaccine shots are allocated, in response to some states showing a lower demand.

The administration had been sticking to a strict by-population allocation, but as demand for the coronavirus vaccines has dropped nationwide, some states are turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments.

Arkansas officials declined their entire weekly share last week, according to the Washington Post.

The weekly allocations will still be determined by adult population, however states had been allowed to carryover unordered doses week-to-week in case they needed them in the coming weeks.

Some states have been leaving a significant number of unordered doses the last few weeks as demand drops.

It appears the White House will now put weekly unordered doses into a kind of federal holding place where states can ask for more depending on their local demand for vaccinations.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give an update Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.