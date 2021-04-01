Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

The Rapid providing free shuttle service between parking lots and vaccine clinic

items.[0].image.alt
The Rapid
A Rapid bus offers shuttle service to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at DeVos Place.
Rapid Vaccine Shuttle
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 13:45:28-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With everyone 16 and older now eligible to schedule an appointment at the vaccine clinic inside DeVos Place, there will be a greater demand for parking in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Rapid is offering free shuttle service to and from parking lots at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum. The shuttle will run whenever the clinic is open.

Vaccine Shuttle Graphic.png
A map of the path taken by the Rapid shuttle to the COVID clinic at DeVos Place.

Riders will be dropped off and picked up on Monroe Avenue in front of DeVos Place.

“We are very excited to work with all the incredible partners that are making this effort possible,” said Deb Prato, CEO of the Rapid. “It is critical that the entire community works together on vaccination efforts, and we are committed to doing our part at The Rapid.”

Updates on the shuttle service will be shared through the Rapid's social media pages.

Click here to view our ongoing coronavirus coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.