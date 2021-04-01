The Rapid providing free shuttle service between parking lots and vaccine clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With everyone 16 and older now eligible to schedule an appointment at the vaccine clinic inside DeVos Place, there will be a greater demand for parking in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Rapid is offering free shuttle service to and from parking lots at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum. The shuttle will run whenever the clinic is open.

The Rapid A map of the path taken by the Rapid shuttle to the COVID clinic at DeVos Place.

Riders will be dropped off and picked up on Monroe Avenue in front of DeVos Place.

“We are very excited to work with all the incredible partners that are making this effort possible,” said Deb Prato, CEO of the Rapid. “It is critical that the entire community works together on vaccination efforts, and we are committed to doing our part at The Rapid.”

Updates on the shuttle service will be shared through the Rapid's social media pages.

Click here to view our ongoing coronavirus coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube