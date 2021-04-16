Spectrum Health offering antibody treatment to positive patients at risk for severe COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — At Spectrum Health Blodget, doctors are treating as many as 20 people a day with antibodies they say prevent people from getting severely ill with COVID-19.

The lab-made antibodies take about 45 minutes to administer through an IV.

RELATED: Spectrum Infectious Disease Specialist offers insight on Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

For patient Sam Moeyer, getting treated was a no-brainer.

“They treated me so nicely, these people. I didn’t make any big deal out of it. It was just normal,” Moeyer said.

Those who qualify are people positive for COVID-19, without severe symptoms, but at risk for developing severe disease.

“That way we are hoping we can prevent hospitalizations, and we can prevent death,” Spectrum Health Dr. Gordana Simeunovic said.

The program is able to expand if public demand grows. Spectrum Health says this is an important tool in fighting Michigan's current surge, as they wait for more people to get vaccinated.

So far, 600 people have been treated by Spectrum using the antibodies.

“The beautiful thing about it was I have read and heard about side effects that are possible. My side effects were actually positive. I had a lot of energy after that if you believe it or not,” Moeyer said.

SEE MORE: Monoclonal antibodies can cut risk of hospitalization, death by 70% in COVID-19 patients

SEE MORE: WATCH: Whitmer highlights COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies