Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Gretchen Whitmer
Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 09:20:53-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her latest update on the state's pandemic response Wednesday afternoon.

She'll be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The update comes as the state continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, as well as a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine after reports of rare blood clots in the U.S.

SEE MORE: Local health departments suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Watch the news conference live here at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.