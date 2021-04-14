LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her latest update on the state's pandemic response Wednesday afternoon.

She'll be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The update comes as the state continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, as well as a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine after reports of rare blood clots in the U.S.

Watch the news conference live here at 2:30 p.m.