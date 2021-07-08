White Cloud Army veteran gets new roof for free

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Homeowners already know if you need a new roof, you better open your wallet.

The average cost is between $6,000 and $12,000. That price tag can be tough to swing.

Fortunately for one West Michigan veteran, it's no longer a concern. You could call it a happy coincidence.

“We were both waiting in line to check out. He saw my hat and he's like, ‘Hey, Purple Heart Homes!’" explained Army veteran Jeannie Sconyers.

A chance meeting at the gas station paved the way for a massive project: A White Cloud home getting a brand new roof.

The construction couldn't come quick enough for owner Jeannie Sconyers.

"There was one night when it was just downpour, rain, like the sky opened up," Jeannie said. "And my poor husband had to climb on the roof and tar in the middle of the rain."

The project is a gift to the U.S. Army veteran, something she's not taking for granted.

"Most of us veterans, when we get out, we struggle financially really hard. It's not easy," explained Jeannie. "For somebody to help us get a brand new roof on our house, it takes a lot of stress and a lot of worry off of us."

The gift was made possible by The Owens Corning Roof Development Project, which is dedicated to honoring veterans who served our country. The roof was installed by West Michigan Roofing & Construction.

Since the program was founded in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.

