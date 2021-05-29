Watch
Nonprofit seeks volunteers to build bunk beds for children in need

Posted at 3:45 PM, May 29, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sleep in Heavenly Peace is holding its Bunks Across America event in an effort to build bunk beds and bring them to kids in need, the nonprofit tells us.

The organization says they are seeking volunteers who can lend a hand by building bunk beds or by offering donations.

We’re told the event will be held in the parking lot of The Dock on Division Avenue Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace adds they are also accepting donations in the form of brand-new pillows and twin sheets sporting neutral colors; donors are asked to drop them off at one of these locations:

Oskar Scots
9353 Cherry Valley Ave SE
Caledonia, MI 49316

The Dock
4669 S. Division Avenue
Grand Rapids, MI 49548

The nonprofit says arrangements can be made to pick up larger donations.

Click here to make a donation online.

