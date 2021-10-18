Montcalm County teen logs 500 hours of community service and continues to pay it forward

Samantha Smith, 18, started in local pageants about five years ago, but it soon became so much more and continues to have a very large impact on the greater good of West Michigan.

Pure International Pageants is designed to not only empower young women through uplifting self esteem, but also encourage them to make a difference in our communities.

Samantha began paying it forward by donating to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, local schools and the and now the homeless in the Grand Rapids community. In one year's time Samantha logged 500 hours of community service and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Her efforts are contagious and she's a thriving example of how kindness and leadership are needed far beyond the holiday season, awareness day or honorary week.