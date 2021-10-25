Katie is helping change the conversation around Down Syndrome

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're shedding light on Down Syndrome Awareness Month and sharing Katie's story. She's a shining star in her community and proves you can do anything you set your mind to.

Katie is joyful and brings a sense of optimism and heart to her work like no other. She not only works at two grocery stores, but also volunteers at a childcare center. When she's not busy studying for her ACT exam, she also enjoys cooking classes and plays sports in Special Olympics. All while having fun and bonding with those around her. Her infectious spirit can bring a smile to anyone's day.

She's a great example of those who are involved with Special Olympics and what they stand and strive for. We talked to Lourin Sprenger, who has been an advocate for Special Olympics for many years and now works as part of their communications and marketing team.

Lourin says people with the Down Syndrome put the ability into disability and take action. They stand up for their own rights and say they are just like everyone else. Many have spoken to lawmakers and advocate for one another.

They work in many sectors of the workforce, proving Down Syndrome is just a small part of who they are.

Katie loves what she does and is happy to share her story with all of you.

Special Olympics Michigan serves 23,000 kids and adults with intellectual disabilities.