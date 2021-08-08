"It's our turn to help him out” — New West MI Football team raising money for beloved Cedar Springs teacher

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A new semi-pro football team here in West Michigan is raising money for worthy causes at all of their games, and on Saturday they chose to show their support for a beloved Cedar Springs High School teacher battling cancer affectionately known by his students and former students as "Mr H."

The West Michigan Chaos played their 3rd game ever Saturday night at Skinner Field. The team is part of a new semi-pro football league being launched in Michigan.

Head coach and team owner David Lange, as well as play-by-play commentator Shae Brophy, both had Justin Harnden (or Mr H) as a teacher during their time in high school over 15 years ago.

“When we heard about the situation, it was pretty much a no brainer... like, we have an opportunity to help this guy. After all the help he's given to the community, it's a slam dunk,” Brophy told FOX 17.

FOX 17 spoke to Harnden several weeks ago after he had his first chemo treatment, about his choice to share his cancer battle on social media.

“I think I'm a teacher, and a coach, and a person, and director, that really loves personal connections and relationships," Harnden told FOX 17 at the time.

You can follow along with Harnden's journey at a Facebook page friends have helped set up, and you can donate towards his medical expenses at a GoFundMe page also set up by loved ones.

“It's just a wonderful thing to give back and show him you’re not just another person in the crowd, your community appreciates you, we see you, and we love you,” Lange said Saturday evening.

You can find all the latest info on the West Michigan Chaos and their game schedule at their Facebook page.