Hudsonville coffee shop employs people with special needs

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — West Michigan is now home to a cafe that is serving coffee with a purpose.

Maggie's Be Cafe opened today in Hudsonville on 28th Street. What makes this coffee shop different is that they employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Maggie's mother says the unemployment rate for people with disabilities ranges between 70-80 percent, and she wanted to change that.

They're very aware of what the other people in the general population is doing, and they want the same purpose," Virginia Fischer, who is also a board member with the Cafe, said. "They have the same goals...coffee binds people together, you know, people people have it in the morning, they'll sit around and we'll have their conversation talk about what they're going to be doing for that day. I think it's just something that brings people together."

This is the second cafe of it's kind in West Michigan, as Brody's Be Cafe in Ada opened two years ago, but they are operated by different owners.

The cafe will serve various coffee drinks, tea, smoothies, and baked goods. The store will also serve some Chic-fil-A items on select days.

You can learn more about Maggie's Be Cafe on their Facebook page.