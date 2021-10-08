GVSU basketball to combat student food insecurity with 3-point shots

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University’s athletics department has teamed up with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan to benefit its students’ food bank.

For every three-point shot the university’s basketball players make this season, a gallon of milk will be donated to the food bank, according to GVSU’s communications team.

“We know that 1 in 5 college students are hungry,” says Deputy Director of Athletics for External Relations Doug Lipinski. “The opportunity to combine our athletics success while collaborating to bring greater awareness and financial resources to this hidden crisis is one way we are reaching higher to enrich the student experience at GVSU.”

We’re told food insecurity affects Grand Valley students from all demographics.

