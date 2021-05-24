17 rooms upgraded at Ronald McDonald House of West MI thanks to grants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is getting back to normal operations after a year and change made difficult by the pandemic, recently completing a set of major upgrades to all 17 of their rooms thanks to some community grant money.

The funds were provided by McDonalds restaurant owner/operators from the West Michigan area, and from the West Michigan Marketing Association.

“Our families have very sick children in the hospital and they're far from home, they're far from friends and family,” said Ellen Carpenter, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan.

“Our whole goal is to take worries away from them... the more that we can make this space comfortable, the more that we can provide food, and transportation, and things that will help them do what's most important, and that's deal with the health of their child.”

Almost everything in the 17 rooms has been upgraded.

"New bed platforms, new mattresses, all new bedding... we have new televisions with streaming services available... we upgraded technology so that people can continue to charge their phones and any other devices that they have," Carpenter told FOX 17 Monday.

“We did that for the care and comfort of our families, but also with really high quality materials, so that not only are they comfortable, but they will last a while and we can keep it clean.”

The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan will be hosting their Red Shoe Brew event on the grounds of their 5-acre property on June 23. You can find out more information about the event at their website HERE.

The House is always looking for folks to volunteer their time, or donate. You can find out how to do both HERE.