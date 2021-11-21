Watch

Plainwell Community Schools closed due to COVID-19, other illnesses

Posted at 8:09 PM, Nov 20, 2021
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Plainwell Community Schools will be closed for the week of Nov. 22 due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents, the school district says they have witnessed a large number of absences among students and staff, adding positivity rates have surpassed the numbers seen last school year.

We’re told more than 20% of students within the school district have been absent of late due to COVID-19 and other ailments.

School is scheduled to resume Monday, Nov. 29.

The school district asks that parents continue reporting positive cases to building administrators to help them monitor COVID-19.

