Wyoming Public Schools closing all next week as COVID-19 cases rise

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Public Schools will be closed all next week to help keep students and staff healthy amid rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages in the classroom.

Craig Hoekstra, superintendent of the district, announced the weeklong break in a letter to families Tuesday.

He added that it will give families, students and staff time for self-care while “continuously riding a rollercoaster of changes, challenges and opportunities.”

“As rates of new [COVID-19] cases continue to climb, and with the understanding that the school environment is one likely culprit of new cases, creating this nine-day break from school gatherings at the cost of just two scheduled days should further aid in interrupting the pathways of transmission,” Hoekstra said. “This is especially important as we deal with continued challenges brought on by COVID-19, including staffing shortages in the classroom. When an opportunity presents itself and offers many benefits, we should provide that to you as a way to recognize and thank you for all that you do while also keeping our staff, scholars and families safe.”

Classes are expected to resume Monday, Nov. 29.

Read Hoekstra’s full letter here:

11.16.21 WPS Family Communication by WXMI on Scribd