Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools students receive one week off due to COVID-19 resurgence

items.[0].image.alt
Godfrey-Lee Public Schools
101359928_10157327593527546_9032008235678171136_n.jpg
Posted at 7:36 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 19:36:09-05

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools will be closed from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2021.

The closure comes in response to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Per Kent County Health Department’s written recommendation Godfrey-Lee Public Schools agreed to add Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, 2021, to provide a nine-day stretch for students and staff to stay home.

In-school classes resume Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, according to Interim Superintendent Dirk Weeldreyer.

The announcement was released on Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Facebook in the form of a letter.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time