Godfrey-Lee Public Schools students receive one week off due to COVID-19 resurgence

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools will be closed from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2021.

The closure comes in response to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Per Kent County Health Department’s written recommendation Godfrey-Lee Public Schools agreed to add Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, 2021, to provide a nine-day stretch for students and staff to stay home.

In-school classes resume Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, according to Interim Superintendent Dirk Weeldreyer.

The announcement was released on Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Facebook in the form of a letter.

