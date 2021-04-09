Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Patient capacity improves at Mercy Health Muskegon

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 09:15:21-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Mercy Health Muskegon spokesperson says patient capacity has improved since the hospital declared an "internal disaster" earlier this week.

Public Relations and Communications Specialist Amy Rotter told Fox 17 the hospital is still under the internal disaster declaration, and did not specify how much capacity had improved since the declaration was announced Monday afternoon.

It’s similar to what a local government municipality might do to increase their options for handling the situation, including staffing and resource allocation, according to a statement from Mercy Health on Tuesday.

RELATED: Mercy Health Muskegon declares 'internal disaster' as COVID-19 cases surge

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.