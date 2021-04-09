Patient capacity improves at Mercy Health Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Mercy Health Muskegon spokesperson says patient capacity has improved since the hospital declared an "internal disaster" earlier this week.

Public Relations and Communications Specialist Amy Rotter told Fox 17 the hospital is still under the internal disaster declaration, and did not specify how much capacity had improved since the declaration was announced Monday afternoon.

It’s similar to what a local government municipality might do to increase their options for handling the situation, including staffing and resource allocation, according to a statement from Mercy Health on Tuesday.

