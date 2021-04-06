Mercy Health Muskegon declares 'internal disaster' as COVID-19 cases surge

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health Muskegon has declared an “internal disaster” for hospital capacity and patient surge as of Monday afternoon.

It’s similar to what a local government municipality might do to increase their options for handling the situation, including staffing and resource allocation, according to a statement from Mercy Health on Tuesday.

“Hospital leadership and Emergency Management are closely monitoring the situation,” the statement said. “Mercy Health remains ready to meet the highest quality of care for our community during this event and patients should not avoid seeking emergency medical treatment at this time.”

The move comes as cases continue to surge in Michigan, with cases and COVID-19 test positivity rates meeting or exceeding the numbers from this past fall’s surge.

