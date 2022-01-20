New Report: MI nursing home deaths were over 40% higher than state reported

WXMI — A new report by the Michigan Office of the Auditor General estimates that through July of 2021, the state experienced 8,061 deaths in nursing homes – compared to the 5,675 the state reported publicly.

Auditor General Doug Ringler clarified that the report did investigate facilities that weren’t required to report their numbers to the state per federal recommendations as to what defined a ‘long term care facility.’

“We determined that MDHHS was not requiring adult foster care facilities with 12-or-fewer beds, certain homes for the aged facilities, and hospice-only nursing homes to report their information to MDHHS,” said Brittany Simmon, who helped conduct the investigation on behalf of the auditor general’s office.

The squabbling over definitions dates back almost to the beginning of the pandemic, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-50, allowing the treatment and readmission of patients with COVID-19 into nursing homes. Though the idea was to keep patients cordoned off from the rest of the population, many argued it was too risky for a population that was already high risk. The order has since been rescinded.

“This is the most accurate count we have as to date,” said Rep. Steve Johnson, (R) – District 72 who chairs the House Oversight Committee. “If you don’t count these what you’re saying is that person’s life in that facility is somehow less valuable than the life of the person in the facility that was required to self-report. In what world would that make any sense?”

From the beginning, the state has said they did everything they were supposed to do in line with federal guidance and definitions of which facilities were required to report numbers.

“Something that is clearly misleading is the application of definitions that do not align with federal and state statutory and regulatory requirements,” said MDHHA Director Elizabeth Hertel in front of the committee Thursday. “The total differences represented in the Auditor General’s report are not due to miscounts or misreporting by the facilities to DHHS, but by changing core definitions of what the state required for reporting.”

To verify the death count, the auditor general’s office looked at death certificate data from Michigan’s Electronic Death Registration System (EDRS) and COVID-19 case and death data from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS).

The office cross-referenced addresses on positive tests and death certificates to addresses of long-term care facilities to get their number. Ringler said it’s very similar to the process, and the data, the state uses to contact trace.

“We felt that if they could use it for those purposes, we could also rely on it then for the address information,” said Ringler.

“We wanted to make sure that every single one of our 8,000 had an address or name that matched a long-term care facility,” added Simmon.

Despite the roughly 40% discrepancy in the state’s number versus those laid out in the auditor general’s, Hertel remained steadfast in her defense of the department’s data gathering methods.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that nowhere in the OAG’s report did they use the word undercount,” she said. “Their report found that we posted all data that we received transparently and accurately.”

Here’s the full statement to FOX17 from the MDHHS: